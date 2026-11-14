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Why the government's Hurricane Helene recovery effort in North Carolina was so slow
By NPR,4 days ago
One of the more interesting election stories from the midterms was what happened in North Carolina. Trump took that state three times over, but this year, Democrats won the Senate seat and flipped five congressional races. And in addition to the candidates themselves, one of the big names on voters' minds was Helene, Hurricane Helene. That storm rocked North Carolina two years ago, killing more than 100 and costing the state an estimated $60 billion in damages, and the recovery effort remains largely unfinished.