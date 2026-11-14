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In 'Possible Love,' a power struggle goes beyond class — it's also about story
By NPR,13 days ago
The last several years have brought an abundance of eat-the-rich stories of varying quality — no need to wonder why. But narratives offering insight beyond anxieties around the ever-widening wealth-gap and into the inextricably related issue of job insecurity have been rarer. Possible Love, director Lee Chang-dong's first feature since the excellent 2018 psychological thriller Burning, stands out precisely because it frames capitalism's cruelty as a labor crisis, and meticulously examines how that impacts families, relationships, and the psyche.