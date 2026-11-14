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Writer Jim Emison's new book revisits the 1940 killing of a Tennessee NAACP leader
By NPR,13 days ago
Fifteen years before the nation was shocked by the murder of Emmett Till in Mississippi, a white supremacist murdered Elbert Williams, an NAACP leader in Tennessee. A new book brings light onto the little-known case and argues that it set the stage for decades of racial violence that followed across the South as Black citizens sought the right to vote. NPR's Debbie Elliott reports on the sad and, we should say, gruesome story.