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Charlotte-area private schools to stop playing Providence Day in varsity football
By WFAE,8 days ago
Three Charlotte-area private schools will not play rival Providence Day School in varsity football during the 2027 and 2028 regular seasons. Providence Day officials said Charlotte Christian School, Charlotte Country Day School and Charlotte Latin School notified the school Tuesday of their collective decision. According to Providence Day, the three...
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