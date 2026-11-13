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Microsoft investigating widespread outage that took email and other apps offline
By NPR,4 days ago
Microsoft says it's making progress this morning in restoring access after a widespread outage of its products affected customers around the world, including here at NPR. Microsoft says it counts 430 million users of its Microsoft 365 services. And for many hours, starting yesterday, users of its email program, Outlook, could not send or receive emails. So let's ask Andrew Couts about this. He's been covering the outage as director of security and investigations at the news outlet WIRED. Andrew, good morning. Thanks for keeping us up to date here.