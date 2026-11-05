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The reason why Tehran is paying attention to Republican midterm losses
By NPR,7 days ago
Discontent over the war in Iran is one of the main reasons voters handed control of both houses of Congress to Democrats. But can Democrats do much to stop the war when the commander-in-chief is still Donald Trump, who just yesterday said that despite Republican losses in the midterms, he wouldn't have done anything differently? How Democrats might change the course of the U.S. war in Iran is one of the questions I put to Pentagon correspondent Tom Bowman in this week's episode of NPR national security podcast Sources & Methods.