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A walk through Mecklenburg County's oldest forest reveals more than just old trees
By WFAE,7 days ago
This story originally appeared as part of WFAE's weekly climate newsletter, out Thursdays. To get the news straight to your inbox first, sign up here. Last week, the Old Growth Forest Network added the Chestnut Loop Trail in McDowell Nature Preserve to its map of the country’s oldest forests. It’s a secondary forest, which means it's been cut once before and regrown. But the nonprofit looked at aerial imagery of the site and confirmed this patch of forest has been protected for over a century.