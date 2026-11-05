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State Board of Education weighs teacher raises, money for instructional materials
By WFAE,6 days ago
The state Board of Education is considering nearly $800 million in funding requests — not including teacher pay raises — ahead of next year’s state budget cycle. State officials said Wednesday that the board will likely request raises for veteran teachers; last year’s largely benefited starting teachers. The board is also likely to renew its request for a moratorium on expanding the state's private school voucher program. The board would ask lawmakers to direct the money saved to public schools.
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