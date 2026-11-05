undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
With humor, heart and homunculi, 'Small Prophets' is a gentle marvel
By NPR,4 days ago
We all have things we're tired of seeing on TV. For my part, I'd like to issue a 10-year moratorium on serial killers, self-destructive detectives, cute small towns that are rife with murder, and shows that open with an attention-grabbing chase or murder then follow with the words, "36 Hours Earlier," or "5 Weeks Ago" to alert us that the actual story is finally about to begin. I want no more Big Little Lies knockoffs or series that take 10 episodes to do what movies used to do in two hours.