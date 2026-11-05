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Min Jin Lee on 'American Hagwon' and why it takes a decade to write each novel
By NPR,4 days ago
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. Our guest today is internationally acclaimed novelist Min Jin Lee, who's best known for the novel "Pachinko." She spends a decade researching and writing each of her books. For her latest novel, "American Hagwon," she interviewed people in South Korea, Australia and the U.S. to get their understanding of everything from national bankruptcy to female sexuality to the restaurant profit margins on frying shrimp. Lee spoke with guest interviewer Aarti Shahani, host of the podcast Art of Power.