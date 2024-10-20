Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WFAE

    Politics Monday: Debunking misinformation and a closer look at Mecklenburg voter turnout

    By Jesse Steinmetz,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Nikki McQueen
    1d ago
    TRUMP2024 TRUMP2024 TRUMP2024 TRUMP2024 TRUMP2024 TRUMP2024 TRUMP2024 TRUMP2024
    Ralph Joy
    1d ago
    I'm not gonna mention what state it is, but there's a state has more registered voters than they do. People now you figure that 1 out.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Election 2024: Here are the issues North Carolina voters care the most about
    WashingtonExaminer3 days ago
    North Carolina Sets New Record For Early Voter Turnout
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Severe Weather & Tornadic Activity Possible Across Parts of Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma
    Angry Ben17 hours ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite3 days ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent3 days ago
    Musk says he’ll award $1M every day to Pennsylvania voters who sign his petition
    The Hill2 days ago
    DOJ officials charge ex-Indian intelligence official in foiled assassination plot
    WFAE1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story3 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Signs of what will happen on Election Day are everywhere
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Fact Check: Did NC Lineman Find Man Buried in Mud Who Said Wife, Children Died Beneath Him in Hurricane Helene?
    Snopes4 days ago
    U.S. House committee launches investigation into alleged misuse of FEMA money
    The Center Square1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Transgender tiny home village: Denver council awards $1.2 million grant
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 hours ago
    Math Puzzle for October 18, 2024
    Alameda Post3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Bryson City is ready to welcome visitors back after Helene, but tourists are still canceling
    WFAE18 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy