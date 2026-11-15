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🏥 Weymouth, MA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles, Up to $2.5K/week
Weymouth’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping patients and want steady work, these local roles are worth a look.
Nursing Assistant – Full Time Day (7a–7:30p, 36 hrs/wk)
- Employer: South Shore Health
- Location: Weymouth, MA (55 Fogg Road)
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, day shift, rotating weekends/holidays
- Pay: $19.10 – $27.30/hour
Help care for patients in the Emergency Department with a mix of hands-on care, patient transport, and basic clerical work. Great fit if you have BLS, some Nursing Assistant experience, and want to grow in a busy hospital setting.
Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) – Full Time or Part Time
- Employer: Brewster/EasCare Ambulance
- Location: Weymouth, MA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Respond to emergent and non-emergent calls, provide treatment, and transport patients safely. You’ll need to be 18+, have a valid driver’s license, good driving record, Massachusetts EMT license, National EMT certification, and AHA Healthcare Provider CPR.
Travel Echo Technologist – $2,536 per week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Weymouth, MA
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,536/week (includes stipends; may differ for local candidates)
- Start Date: 12/14/2026
Travel Echo Tech role with a nationwide staffing agency that guarantees stipend payments for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts. Good option if you want strong weekly pay and are open to a short-term assignment.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you don’t miss out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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