Weymouth’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring across town. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Location: Weymouth, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $150,000/year

Lead the whole club operation, from sales and profit to member experience and team development. This is a high-responsibility role with weekly pay, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, paid time off, and full health benefits, plus an 8–12 week onboarding program with top BJ’s leaders.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: South Weymouth, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $25.40/hour

Keep the produce area fresh, stocked, and looking great while helping customers find what they need. No retail experience required, and you’ll get access to store discount, paid time off, and Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” for health and financial wellness.

Employer: Walmart #3200

Location: 740 Middle St, Weymouth, MA 02188

Type: Part-time (mid and closing shifts)

(mid and closing shifts) Salary: $16 – $29/hour + potential premiums and incentives

+ potential premiums and incentives Help customers on the sales floor, keep general merchandise, hobbies, and home improvement areas in order, and assist with tasks like paint mixing or fabric cutting. Walmart offers health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and free education programs through Live Better U.

If something here fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.