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Weymouth
🛒 Weymouth, MA Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
5 days ago
Weymouth’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring across town. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Club Manager
- Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club
- Location: Weymouth, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $150,000/year
- Lead the whole club operation, from sales and profit to member experience and team development. This is a high-responsibility role with weekly pay, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, paid time off, and full health benefits, plus an 8–12 week onboarding program with top BJ’s leaders.
Produce Team Member (Clerk, Floor Service) – Full Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: South Weymouth, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18.00 – $25.40/hour
- Keep the produce area fresh, stocked, and looking great while helping customers find what they need. No retail experience required, and you’ll get access to store discount, paid time off, and Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” for health and financial wellness.
General Merchandise Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart #3200
- Location: 740 Middle St, Weymouth, MA 02188
- Type: Part-time (mid and closing shifts)
- Salary: $16 – $29/hour + potential premiums and incentives
- Help customers on the sales floor, keep general merchandise, hobbies, and home improvement areas in order, and assist with tasks like paint mixing or fabric cutting. Walmart offers health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and free education programs through Live Better U.
If something here fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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