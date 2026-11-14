Weymouth has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being part of a care team. These roles are hands-on, steady, and based right in town.

Employer: Riverside Community Care (Bay State Community Services)

Riverside Community Care (Bay State Community Services) Location: Weymouth, MA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.00/hour (no MAP) or $21.00/hour (with MAP)

Work in a residential group home, supporting teens with daily living skills, safety, and emotional support. Comes with Blue Cross/Blue Shield health & dental, vision, 35 days paid time off, 403(b) with match, and a two-week paid training/orientation plus ongoing supervision.

Employer: Riverside Community Care (Bay State Community Services)

Riverside Community Care (Bay State Community Services) Location: Weymouth, MA

Type: Relief / Per Diem (hours vary)

Pay: $19.50/hour (no MAP) or $20.00/hour (with MAP)

Same core work as the full-time role—supporting youth in a group home—but with flexible, as-needed shifts. Good fit if you want to pick up extra hours or ease into residential work without a fixed weekly schedule.

Employer: Square Medical Group

Location: Weymouth, MA

Type: Full-time (Tuesday–Saturday)

Pay: $50,000–$52,000/year

Support adults in a co-occurring residential recovery program, helping with care plans, housing, benefits, and life skills using a harm-reduction, trauma-informed approach. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), life insurance, parental leave, 8 holidays, and 20 days PTO with flexible daytime hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.