🏥 Weymouth MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Healthcare hiring is steady in Weymouth, MA, especially at South Shore Health. If you’re a nurse or physician looking for solid pay and stable hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: South Shore Health

South Shore Health Location: Weymouth, MA (55 Fogg Road)

(55 Fogg Road) Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Days (7a–7:30p), rotating weekends/holidays

Pay: $39.50 – $84.02/hour

This role is on a Neuro Cardiac Med Surg unit, ideal if you like complex, fast-paced inpatient care but prefer day shift. You’ll manage full-spectrum RN duties: assessments, meds, care plans, and discharge planning in a team that leans on evidence-based practice.

Employer: South Shore Health

South Shore Health Location: Weymouth, MA (55 Fogg Road)

(55 Fogg Road) Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Nights 7p–7a, every 3rd weekend, every other holiday

Pay: $39.50 – $84.02/hour

On Emerson 6 Oncology, you’ll care for oncology patients with a strong focus on symptom management and family-centered care. Great fit if you prefer night shift and are interested in or already have oncology-related certifications.

Note: There is a second posting for the same Emerson 6 Oncology night RN role (R-24102). It appears to be the same position with slightly different posting details, so it’s not listed separately here.

Employer: South Shore Health

South Shore Health Location: Weymouth, MA (55 Fogg Road)

(55 Fogg Road) Type: Full-time, Nocturnist, nights/weekends, flexible schedule

Pay: $147,805 – $295,610/year

For Internal Medicine or Family Medicine physicians who like nights, this role covers admissions, consults, and rapid responses as part of the SSH Hospitalist team. You’ll handle codes, work closely with ED and inpatient teams, and need ACLS and a DEAx number for Buprenorphine/Suboxone.

Employer: South Shore Health

South Shore Health Location: Weymouth, MA (55 Fogg Road)

(55 Fogg Road) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, varied shifts

Pay: $437,148 – $485,720/year

Full-time anesthesia role covering pre-, intra-, and post-op care, including airway management, life support, and coordination with surgeons. Good match if you want a high-compensation position with a broad mix of surgical cases and opportunities for research and leadership in anesthesia services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same site. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in healthcare.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.