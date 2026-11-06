Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Weymouth

📅 Free Wednesday movie: The Wizard of Oz at Tufts Library

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UU6gh_1GofOyq500

📅 Free Wednesday movie: The Wizard of Oz

Enjoy a free midweek movie at Tufts Library, 46 Broad Street, Weymouth, MA 02188.

  • Date: Wednesday, November 18
  • Time: 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM
  • Location: Multipurpose Room 138, Tufts Library
  • Movie: The Wizard of Oz (1939)
  • Rating: G
  • Running time: 1 hr 42 mins
  • Cost: Free
  • Subtitles: Yes
  • Registration: No registration required – just show up.

Accessibility: Weymouth Public Libraries can provide reasonable modifications so everyone can take part. For accessibility requests or accessible documents, contact the Reference Department at 781-340-5002 x43484 or reference@weymouth.ocln.org at least 2 weeks before the event if possible.

More Info: Wednesday, November 18, 2026 | Wednesday Morning M...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments