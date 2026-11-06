📅 Free Wednesday movie: The Wizard of Oz at Tufts Library

📅 Free Wednesday movie: The Wizard of Oz

Enjoy a free midweek movie at Tufts Library, 46 Broad Street, Weymouth, MA 02188.

Date: Wednesday, November 18

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Location: Multipurpose Room 138, Tufts Library

Movie: The Wizard of Oz (1939)

The Wizard of Oz (1939) Rating: G

Running time: 1 hr 42 mins

Cost: Free

Free Subtitles: Yes

Yes Registration: No registration required – just show up.

Accessibility: Weymouth Public Libraries can provide reasonable modifications so everyone can take part. For accessibility requests or accessible documents, contact the Reference Department at 781-340-5002 x43484 or reference@weymouth.ocln.org at least 2 weeks before the event if possible.