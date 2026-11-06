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Weymouth
📅 Free Wednesday movie: The Wizard of Oz at Tufts Library
9 days ago
📅 Free Wednesday movie: The Wizard of Oz
Enjoy a free midweek movie at Tufts Library, 46 Broad Street, Weymouth, MA 02188.
- Date: Wednesday, November 18
- Time: 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- Location: Multipurpose Room 138, Tufts Library
- Movie: The Wizard of Oz (1939)
- Rating: G
- Running time: 1 hr 42 mins
- Cost: Free
- Subtitles: Yes
- Registration: No registration required – just show up.
Accessibility: Weymouth Public Libraries can provide reasonable modifications so everyone can take part. For accessibility requests or accessible documents, contact the Reference Department at 781-340-5002 x43484 or reference@weymouth.ocln.org at least 2 weeks before the event if possible.
More Info: Wednesday, November 18, 2026 | Wednesday Morning M...
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