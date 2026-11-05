👔 Weymouth, MA Exec & Management Jobs with Multiple $130K–$160K Roles

Weymouth’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in healthcare and construction. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong six-figure options to check out.

Employer: Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston (OCB)

Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston (OCB) Location: Weymouth, MA (multi-site role)

(multi-site role) Salary: $140,000–$160,000 + bonus potential

Type: Full-time

Lead operations across a growing ophthalmology practice, overseeing patient access, front desk, scheduling, and multiple locations. Ideal if you have 7+ years in healthcare operations, love building teams, and want a big say in how a respected specialty practice runs and grows.

Employer: Jobot (for a telecom contractor)

(for a telecom contractor) Location: Weymouth, MA

Salary: $130,000–$160,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Run telecommunications and low-voltage infrastructure projects from planning through closeout, including fiber, copper, and network cabling. Great fit if you have 5+ years managing telecom/low-voltage projects, are comfortable with budgets and schedules, and like coordinating field crews, subs, and clients.

Employer: Jobot (for an electrical contractor)

(for an electrical contractor) Location: Weymouth, MA

Salary: $130,000–$160,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead commercial/industrial electrical construction projects end to end, from estimating and scheduling to closeout and client handoff. Best for someone with 5+ years running electrical projects, strong code knowledge, and experience guiding superintendents and field teams.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good leadership experience is in demand around Weymouth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.