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👔 Weymouth, MA Exec & Management Jobs with Multiple $130K–$160K Roles
Weymouth’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in healthcare and construction. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong six-figure options to check out.
Director, Practice Management – Ophthalmology
- Employer: Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston (OCB)
- Location: Weymouth, MA (multi-site role)
- Salary: $140,000–$160,000 + bonus potential
- Type: Full-time
Lead operations across a growing ophthalmology practice, overseeing patient access, front desk, scheduling, and multiple locations. Ideal if you have 7+ years in healthcare operations, love building teams, and want a big say in how a respected specialty practice runs and grows.
Telecom Project Manager
- Employer: Jobot (for a telecom contractor)
- Location: Weymouth, MA
- Salary: $130,000–$160,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Run telecommunications and low-voltage infrastructure projects from planning through closeout, including fiber, copper, and network cabling. Great fit if you have 5+ years managing telecom/low-voltage projects, are comfortable with budgets and schedules, and like coordinating field crews, subs, and clients.
Electrical Project Manager
- Employer: Jobot (for an electrical contractor)
- Location: Weymouth, MA
- Salary: $130,000–$160,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Lead commercial/industrial electrical construction projects end to end, from estimating and scheduling to closeout and client handoff. Best for someone with 5+ years running electrical projects, strong code knowledge, and experience guiding superintendents and field teams.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good leadership experience is in demand around Weymouth.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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