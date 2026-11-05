🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs Hiring Now in Weymouth, MA

Weymouth has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from grocery store porters to landscaping leaders. If you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop Location: East Weymouth, MA (700 Middle St)

(700 Middle St) Type: Full-time (PT Porter role listed as full-time in posting)

(PT Porter role listed as full-time in posting) Pay: $15.00/hour

Help keep the store spotless by sweeping, mopping, waxing floors, and handling trash, plus tidying back rooms and break areas. Good fit if you like steady, simple tasks, staying on your feet, and being part of a busy neighborhood grocery team.

Employer: Not listed (healthcare facility)

Not listed (healthcare facility) Location: Weymouth, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support a healthcare facility by doing preventative maintenance, basic repairs, and safety checks on equipment and building systems. Great for someone with basic electrical/plumbing/mechanical skills who wants steady work in a clean, regulated setting.

Employer: Skinner Overlook Landscaping & Design

Location: Weymouth, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Lead crews, schedule jobs, and keep commercial and residential landscaping projects running smoothly and safely. This is a step-up role with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation, sick time, and holidays, ideal if you have landscaping leadership experience and want to grow with a local company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Weymouth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.