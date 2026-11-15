Wewoka has a steady need for caring health workers, from in‑home support to advanced clinical roles. If you’re looking to stay local and grow your healthcare career, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: ComForCare

ComForCare Location: Wewoka, OK (in‑home, local assignments when possible)

Type: Full-time (hiring for part-time caregiver shifts)

(hiring for part-time caregiver shifts) Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Flexible caregiving role with weekly pay, paid training, and flexible scheduling for days, evenings, and weekends. Great fit if you’re patient, reliable, and want to help clients with daily living, light housekeeping, and companionship in their own homes.

Employer: Indian Health Service (IHS)

Location: Wewoka, OK

Type: Full-time, Federal position

Salary/Benefits: Linked total compensation package and may include recruitment/relocation bonus and access to federal student loan repayment programs (see IHS/NHSC/HRSA links in posting)

Advanced clinical role providing outpatient, patient-centered care with a focus on prevention and treatment for all ages. Ideal if you’re a certified PA looking for strong federal benefits, possible loan repayment, and the chance to serve local tribal communities.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application started.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.