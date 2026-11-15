Wetumpka has some very special cats waiting for a cozy couch and a kind family. All of these kitties are at the Humane Society Of Elmore County and have an adoption fee of $50.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 11 weeks old as of mid-May)

Baby (about 11 weeks old as of mid-May) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Personality: Described as very loving and playful

Described as Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Humane Society Of Elmore County

Phone: (334) 567-3377

Toothless is a tiny house panther in the making, full of affection and kitten energy. If you’re looking for a young companion to grow up with your family, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Toothless and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Humane Society Of Elmore County

Phone: (334) 567-3377

Dawn is a beautiful brown tabby adult cat. The shelter asks that you read her full write-up and use their online application as the first step to meet her.

👉 Meet Dawn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Humane Society Of Elmore County

Phone: (334) 567-3377

Nutella is a young tabby boy with soft gray tones in his coat. Check his full description and follow the shelter’s online application process to get started.

👉 Meet Nutella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Humane Society Of Elmore County

Phone: (334) 567-3377

Biloxi is another adorable kitten with a sleek gray coat. The shelter’s listing has more details about his background and how to apply.

👉 Meet Biloxi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Humane Society Of Elmore County

Phone: (334) 567-3377

Magnolia is a striking tortoiseshell adult cat. Visit her listing to learn more about her story and see if she might be the right fit for your home.

👉 Meet Magnolia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Wetumpka, AL, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call the Humane Society Of Elmore County at (334) 567-3377 or use the links above to start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.