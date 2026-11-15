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🐱 Sweet Wetumpka Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes
Wetumpka has some very special cats waiting for a cozy couch and a kind family. All of these kitties are at the Humane Society Of Elmore County and have an adoption fee of $50.
Toothless
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 11 weeks old as of mid-May)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Personality: Described as very loving and playful
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Humane Society Of Elmore County
- Phone: (334) 567-3377
Toothless is a tiny house panther in the making, full of affection and kitten energy. If you’re looking for a young companion to grow up with your family, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Toothless and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dawn
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Humane Society Of Elmore County
- Phone: (334) 567-3377
Dawn is a beautiful brown tabby adult cat. The shelter asks that you read her full write-up and use their online application as the first step to meet her.
👉 Meet Dawn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nutella
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Humane Society Of Elmore County
- Phone: (334) 567-3377
Nutella is a young tabby boy with soft gray tones in his coat. Check his full description and follow the shelter’s online application process to get started.
👉 Meet Nutella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Biloxi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Humane Society Of Elmore County
- Phone: (334) 567-3377
Biloxi is another adorable kitten with a sleek gray coat. The shelter’s listing has more details about his background and how to apply.
👉 Meet Biloxi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Magnolia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Humane Society Of Elmore County
- Phone: (334) 567-3377
Magnolia is a striking tortoiseshell adult cat. Visit her listing to learn more about her story and see if she might be the right fit for your home.
👉 Meet Magnolia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Wetumpka, AL, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call the Humane Society Of Elmore County at (334) 567-3377 or use the links above to start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.