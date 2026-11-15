Wetumpka’s casino and dining scene is busy, and Wind Creek is still hiring to keep up with demand. If you’ve got kitchen or food service leadership experience, there are solid options right now.

Employer: Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality Location: Wetumpka, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-volume line cook role in a busy steakhouse setting. You’ll work multiple stations (grill, sauté, broiler, pantry), follow recipes closely, and keep your area clean and organized. Requires 2+ years of high-volume cooking, ServeSafe, and the ability to get a Tribal Gaming License.

Employer: Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality Location: Wetumpka, AL

Type: Full-time

Typical Shift: 5pm–1am (may change with business needs)

(may change with business needs) Salary: Not listed

Lead the food hall team, handle scheduling, training, and guest service, and help control costs and inventory. This is a good step up if you’ve supervised before: they want an associate degree or 2+ years food/beverage supervisory experience (or equivalent Wind Creek experience) plus the ability to get a Tribal Gaming License.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—apply online and get your name in the mix while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.