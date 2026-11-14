🍽️ Wetumpka, AL Food Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Now Hiring

Wetumpka’s food scene is busy, from school cafeterias to the casino floor. Here are a few solid picks if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality Location: Wetumpka, AL

Type: Full-time (evening/late shift, 5pm–1am, may change with business needs)

Lead the food hall team at the casino, making sure guests get great service and operations run smoothly. This role is ideal if you have food/beverage supervisory experience, like solving problems on the fly, and don’t mind late-night hours in a busy, high-energy setting.

Employer: Montgomery Public Schools

Location: Wetumpka, AL

Type: Full-time, 9‑month, 7‑hour/day

Help keep school kitchens running so students get hot, safe meals each day. A high school diploma is preferred but not required, making this a good entry point into steady school system work with a regular daytime schedule.

Employer: Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality Location: Wetumpka, AL

Type: Part-time

Support the steakhouse by washing dishes, cleaning kitchen areas, and helping with basic food prep. Good fit if you’re 18+, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want flexible, often night/weekend hours in a professional kitchen.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles open, too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.