🍽️ Multiple Hospitality Jobs in Wetumpka at Wind Creek

Wetumpka’s casino resort scene is busy, and Wind Creek is hiring across the hospitality team. Good options here whether you’re starting out in food service or already leading big hotel operations.

Employer: Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality Location: Wetumpka, AL

Wetumpka, AL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-volume line cook role in a busy steakhouse setting. You’ll work multiple stations (grill, sauté, broiler, pantry), follow recipes, and keep a clean, organized kitchen while turning out consistent plates.

Employer: Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality Location: Wetumpka, AL

Wetumpka, AL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role over hotel, casino housekeeping, banquets, and food & beverage. Ideal if you have deep resort/hotel management experience and want to run day-to-day operations, budgets, staffing, and guest experience at a large property.

Employer: Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality Location: Wetumpka, AL

Wetumpka, AL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line customer service role inside the resort’s Starbucks. You’ll make drinks and food to standard, keep the space clean, and create a friendly, calm vibe even when the line is long.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, check the full details, and get your application in soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.