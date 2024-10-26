Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WETM 18 News

    Governor Tim Walz held rally in Scranton

    By Vivian Muniz,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oAgSm_0wNiAuq200

    SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tim Walz was holding a campaign rally in Scranton on Friday evening.

    On Friday, October 25, Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Governor Tim Walz is expected to speak at a Friday Night Lights Rally at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple ahead of the November 5 election.

    Who is Tim Walz?

    Former President Donald Trump will be visiting State College at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, October 26 . Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ campaign last visited the area in September where she spoke at Wilkes University .

    Republican Vice Presidential Candidate Senator JD Vance held a rally in Williamsport on October 16 .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

    Related Search

    Tim WalzJd Vance'S rallyElection 2024Trump'S visitKamala Harris' campaignWilkes University

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Meteorology Monday (10/28/24): 2025 Winter Outlook
    WETM 18 News7 hours ago
    Rensselaer man who raped, murdered 3-year-old dies in Elmira prison
    WETM 18 News4 days ago
    Body found near river in Whitney Point
    WETM 18 News11 hours ago
    'You're losin' the house!' Onlookers ridicule Trump as 'crowd empties out' while he speaks
    Raw Story2 days ago
    WATCH: JD Vance’s speech at his second rally in Erie, Pennsylvania
    WETM 18 News2 days ago
    Two men arrested during Hornell drug bust
    WETM 18 News2 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz19 days ago
    13 year-old dies subway surfing doing ‘awful’ TikTok challenge
    WETM 18 News3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Elmira Notre Dame boys soccer advances back to Section IV semis, playoff scoreboard
    WETM 18 News2 days ago
    Athens man sentenced for 2 DUI arrests
    WETM 18 News2 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Gen Z is thriving financially in these US cities, new report says
    WETM 18 News2 days ago
    Search underway for murder suspect after man told 911 bear chased him off a cliff
    WETM 18 News1 day ago
    Map: These states have the fewest ‘born-here’ residents
    WETM 18 News1 day ago
    Rockefeller Center tree comes from West Stockbridge, Mass.
    WETM 18 News10 hours ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria11 days ago
    Just in Time ‘raises the roof’ for Horseheads veteran
    WETM 18 News3 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Wisconsin pizzeria apologizes after customers get high from pizzas accidentally contaminated with THC
    WETM 18 News3 days ago
    Pennsylvania candidates, officials begin final stretch of 2024 election
    WETM 18 News3 hours ago
    ‘All God’: North Carolina couple recounts surviving Helene by floating on couch
    WETM 18 News1 day ago
    Pet tortoise, missing over 2 months, found 100 feet from Oklahoma home
    WETM 18 News1 day ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Painted Post spa and salon raises $3,000 for storm victims
    WETM 18 News1 day ago
    Early voting is underway
    WETM 18 News3 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Replicas of historic U.S. documents come to Steuben County
    WETM 18 News3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy