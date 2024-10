Two men arrested during Hornell drug bust

HORNELL, N.Y. ( WETM ) — A Steuben County man and an Allegany County man were arrested after police allegedly intercepted a meth and fentanyl delivery in Hornell on Friday afternoon.

According to the Hornell Police Department, Charles R. Stevens, 44, of Almond, and Colin McGee, 43, of Canisteo were arrested on Oct. 25 when officers intercepted an intended drug delivery. Police say the pair intended to deliver more than an ounce of methamphetamine and what was suspected to be fentanyl to various locations around the City of Hornell.

Stevens and McGee were both charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell (a class B felony). The pair were arraigned in CAP Court in Bath.

The Hornell Police Department says it will continue to aggressively arrest and prosecute people who bring dangerous drugs into the Hornell community. Hornell residents struggling with addiction are encouraged to call the police department at 607-324-2860 and ask for a DIVERT Program Officer for help.

