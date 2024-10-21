Steuben County overdoses go up in September

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. ( WETM ) — The number of overdoses reported in Steuben County rose in September when compared to the previous month.

According to the Steuben County Public Health Department, 31 overdoses were reported in the county in September, and Narcan was used for seven of those overdoses. There were no overdose-related fatalities reported in Steuben County in September.

This is a significant increase compared to August , which saw 19 overdose reports. Before the August drop, overdoses rose at the end of spring and remained at more than 30 each month in the early summer .

Seven of September’s overdoses were suspected to have been caused by opioids, 10 were caused by other substances (like alcohol or prescription drugs), and no cause was available for the remaining overdoses.

“We are pleased to see that Narcan was administered on all occasions where the suspected drug was an opioid,” said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. “Using Narcan saves lives and is free. I urge all residents to learn how to administer Narcan safely and effectively.”

Steuben County residents can get free Narcan training online at steubencountyny.gov/narcan . Residents can also schedule in-person training by calling Steuben Public Health at 607-664-2438 or by reaching out to the Steuben Prevention Coalition’s Opioid Committee .

Steuben County residents struggling with addiction can seek help by calling one of the numbers listed below:

Steuben County Substance Abuse Services Bath: 607-664-2156

SCASAS Corning: 607-937-6201

SCASAS Hornell: 607-324-2483

SCSAS after-hours: 607-937-7800

CASA Trinity Hornell: 607-282-5200

Additional local resources can be found by calling 211.

