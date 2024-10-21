Open in App
    Steuben County overdoses go up in September

    By Gillian Friebis,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424HA6_0wGGAN8m00

    STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. ( WETM ) — The number of overdoses reported in Steuben County rose in September when compared to the previous month.

    According to the Steuben County Public Health Department, 31 overdoses were reported in the county in September, and Narcan was used for seven of those overdoses. There were no overdose-related fatalities reported in Steuben County in September.

    This is a significant increase compared to August , which saw 19 overdose reports. Before the August drop, overdoses rose at the end of spring and remained at more than 30 each month in the early summer .

    Seven of September’s overdoses were suspected to have been caused by opioids, 10 were caused by other substances (like alcohol or prescription drugs), and no cause was available for the remaining overdoses.

    Drug Take Back Day events coming up in Southern Tier

    “We are pleased to see that Narcan was administered on all occasions where the suspected drug was an opioid,” said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. “Using Narcan saves lives and is free. I urge all residents to learn how to administer Narcan safely and effectively.”

    Steuben County residents can get free Narcan training online at steubencountyny.gov/narcan . Residents can also schedule in-person training by calling Steuben Public Health at 607-664-2438 or by reaching out to the Steuben Prevention Coalition’s Opioid Committee .

    Steuben County residents struggling with addiction can seek help by calling one of the numbers listed below:

    • Steuben County Substance Abuse Services Bath: 607-664-2156
    • SCASAS Corning: 607-937-6201
    • SCASAS Hornell: 607-324-2483
    • SCSAS after-hours: 607-937-7800
    • CASA Trinity Hornell: 607-282-5200

    Additional local resources can be found by calling 211.

    youngsolider86
    19h ago
    Someone commits a crime they have to deal with the consequences of there action same should be done when they willingly ingest a drug
    Guest
    1d ago
    They choose to take the drugs…. No sympathy here.
