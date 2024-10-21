Open in App
    Local clothing and skate shop seeking donations for upcoming Christmas giveaway

    By Brandon Kyc,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fcw7T_0wGEWNMC00

    ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. ( WETM ) — A local clothing shop in Elmira Heights is asking the community for donations to help with the store’s 4th annual Christmas Giveaway.

    3 AM NewYork & Juice Oasis is looking for donations this year that will go toward helping 54 families in the area get necessary clothing and other items this holiday season.

    Larissa Singleton, a worker at the shop and the owner’s mother told 18 News on Monday that despite already spending thousands of dollars for the giveaway, there are still much-needed items.

    “We have 54 families that have signed up for Christmas, we have bought lots of stuff and have started wrapping for the families, but are still in need of several items,” Singleton said.

    Singleton said that the store is looking for gently used or new clothing, toys, boots, gift cards for local food restaurants, and other household items.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Px3pP_0wGEWNMC00

    The business is looking for warm clothing, such as sweatsuits, hats, gloves, and coats for all age groups. The clothing and other items can be dropped off at 106 W. 14th St. in Elmira Heights from noon to 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday. Items can also be scheduled to be picked up by calling 607-398-8620.

    Singleton said they’ve received more families needing help this year compared to other years, but said they would hopefully meet the needs with the community’s help.

    When asked why her son and the business still do the giveaway despite the influx in need from the community, Singleton said she’s always encouraged her kids to give back to the community they grew up in.

    The business isn’t taking any more sign-ups, but for the families that have signed up, the pick-up for the gifts will be on Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 3 AM NewYork.

