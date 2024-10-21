Open in App
    NY colleges, universities waiving application fees

    By Jamie DeLine,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1glnoA_0wGEQQyP00

    ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–If you’re a senior planning on attending college, SUNY Chancellor John King said now is a good time to start applying. Until November 3rd, prospective students can apply to up to five SUNY colleges for free.

    “Usually it would cost $50, so it’s a $250 savings,” explained King. But most importantly, it’s an opportunity to encourage New York Students in every part of the state to go on suny.edu, take a look at the campuses we have and think about which SUNY is right for you.”

    Rallies to raise taxes on the rich held at four New York city halls

    This is the third year SUNY has waived these fees. Last year, over 77,000 students created more than 175,000 applications during free app weeks according to SUNY data.

    From now until November 15, CUNY will also be waiving fees for New York City high school seniors. For other students in the state, fees will be waived from November 4th though the 15th.

    State schools aren’t the only ones offering free applications. More than 50 private colleges are too.

    In a statement Lola Brabham, President of the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities, said in-part, “College Application Month is great step towards ensuring that higher education is accessible to all who wish to pursue it.”

    How much are you paying to heat your home this winter?

    Once you’re admitted, SUNY Chancellor King explained the financial programs they offer.

    “Our tuition at our 4-year campuses is just $7,070 for the year,” said King. “Between the federal Pell grant program and the state tuition assistance program, lots of opportunities for students to get financial aid for student to help them cover the cost of that tuition. In fact, 52% of our students go tuition free because of that financial aid.”

    In the state budget passed this year, New York’s Tuition Assistance Program, also known as TAP, was expanded to increase the minimum award to $1,000. According to Governor Hochul’s Office, more than 40,000 newly eligible college students have applied for the 2024-2025 academic year.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

