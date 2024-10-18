Open in App
    • WETM 18 News

    Sunny & mild for the end of the week

    By Alivia Colón,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2JmY_0wC9BEC000

    AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 18th: 61°

    AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 18th : 38°

    FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:25 AM

    FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:20 PM

    Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)–High pressure begins to center over the region today, meaning our quiet pattern continues. Will we be warmer under the sun today? Details below:

    TODAY:

    This morning, patchy fog is possible, and it may lead to freezing fog due to near-freezing temperatures. The rest of the day will be sunny and pleasant with temperatures topping off in the mid-60s.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B7JwB_0wC9BEC000

    TONIGHT:

    We remain clear into the evening and overnight. Temperatures drop back into the low 30s, and this will likely allow the return of areas of frost and fog.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ydfs3_0wC9BEC000

    THE WEEK AHEAD:

    Sunshine continues into the rest of the weekend and we’ll be warming up under continued sunshine. High pressure remains in control into the midweek next week. Rain chances briefly return late Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but we may return to dry conditions by the end of the week.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fa1Vb_0wC9BEC000

    Chief Meteorologist Rhonda Lee: Facebook I Instagram

    Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I X I Instagram

    Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I X

    Have a wonderful day!

