    Not done with the rain, sun is waiting

    By Rhonda Lee,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRMPA_0vy1oKTg00

    Several rounds of scattered showers and breezy conditions are expected across the Twin Tiers through mid-week.

    High pressure and drier weather returns after a shortwave passes by tomorrow. This shortwave is currently rotating around a nearby area of low pressure that will exit to our east. This is also going to trigger a handful of light lake enhanced showers over our northernmost counties.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEGqb_0vy1oKTg00

    Those shortwaves will keep us mostly to partly cloudy until about Thursday with a small chance of a shower again late tomorrow or tomorrow evening. The low could lead to additional lake effect rain showers. But it will be short-lived. After that, a ridge of high pressure comes in to view and drier weather will come with it.

    Tonight in the 40s and partly to mostly cloudy weather into Tuesday and in the 60s.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

