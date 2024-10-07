Open in App
    Through His Lens – Charlie Berch’s PSU vs. UCLA photos

    By Andy Malnoske,

    2 days ago

    ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of Through His Lens with a local and nationally recognized photographer.

    Charlie Berch, who’s been in professional photography for over four decades, captured the sights and compelling images of Saturday’s Penn State football win in Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions beat UCLA 27-11 and are now ranked fourth in the latest AP Top 25 rankings at (5-0).

    Berch, who’s been featured in Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Associated Press (AP) is from Monterey and continues to serve as an inspiration in sports photography. Take a special look at his work from Saturday at Penn State.

