    • WETM 18 News

    Maine-Endwell and Norwich boys golf repeat as Section IV Champions at Soaring Eagles GC

    By Nick Ketter,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AHrxr_0vy0UcWl00

    HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The fall season crowned two repeat champions of high school boys golf at Soaring Eagles Golf Course.

    (Photo Courtesy: Norwich Purple Tornado Athletics)

    Maine-Endwell and Norwich claimed the Section IV Class A and B fall team titles, on Monday. The Purple Tornado wrapped up their 2nd consecutive Class B crown at Soaring Eagles, with a total team score of 411 (+56). Led by Brevin Bennett’s leading score of 77, Norwich claimed the top 3 totals. Behind Bennett, teammates Julien Smith (78), and Matthew Brunick (81) finished ahead of a 4th place tie between Windsor’s Carmine Dozoretz and Seton’s John Redmore (83).

    The top 5 for the Section IV Class B fall team championships is listed below:
    1. Norwich – 411 (+56)
    2. Seton CC – 422 (+67)
    3. Windsor – 462 (+107)
    4. Owego Free Academy – 490 (+135)
    5. Johnson City – 513 (+158)

    In the Class A championship, Maine-Endwell also claimed their 2nd straight title, after a close battle with Vestal. The Spartans earned the win on a tiebreaker over the Golden Bears, with each team scoring 397 (+42). Blaise Brixner led the way for M-E, delivering the top performance of any competitor at 4 under par (67). Binghamton’s Samuel Ligas scored 2nd bet (75), followed by Vestal’s Justin Alvord (76), and a 4th place tie between Union-Endicott’s Ryan Schappert and Alvord’s teammate, Ben Tanton (78).

    The top 8 for the Section IV Class A fall team championships is listed below:
    T1. Maine-Endwell – 397 (+42)*
    T1. Vestal – 397 (+42)
    3. Binghamton – 414 (+59)
    4. Horseheads – 422 (+67)
    5. Ithaca – 430 (+75)
    6. Union-Endicott – 431 (+76)
    7. Corning – 434 (+79)
    8. Elmira – 442 (+87)

    Individual state championships will be decided in competition, beginning Tuesday and wrapping up on Wednesday. The top boys teams in the area will next head to Mark Twain Golf Course, next Tuesday for the STAC Championships.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

