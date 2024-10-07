Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WETM 18 News

    How many fans attended the Elmira Aviators home opener?

    By Nicolas Dubina,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f7W2d_0vxuy6pi00

    ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Aviators are getting ready for their next double header this weekend against the Johnstown Tomahawks . Puck drops at 7 p.m. Saturday at the LECOM Event Center . The teams will be back on the ice Sunday at 1 p.m.

    The Aviators are looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings in their inaugural home opener last weekend. Their regular season record stands at 5-4.

    According to data from the North American Hockey League , 839 people attended the first game on October 4th. The LECOM Event Center website says it has a seating capacity of at least 3,784. That means attendance at game one was 22.17%. Attendance at game two is listed at 485, or 12.81%. That’s a 45% decline from game to game.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UM9KX_0vxuy6pi00
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ng78H_0vxuy6pi00
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y68TJ_0vxuy6pi00

    The LECOM Event Center, formerly the First Arena, is owned and managed by the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency. In a phone call with 18 News, Chairman Mark Margeson said even though attendance was not as high as he would have liked, there are some positive trends.

    Margeson said Friday’s home opener attendance of 839 was about 150 higher than last year’s home opener for the Elmira River Sharks. Margeson also said concession sales were higher at the Aviators’ first game. He also pointed out it was a weekend full of several events in our area, which likely impacted hockey attendance.

    The Aviators home opener still drew a bigger crowd than what several other teams in the NAHL East Division see at their own rinks.

    173 people attended the Danbury Ice Arena for the Sept. 13th game between the Aviators and the Danbury Hat Tricks. 185 people attended a second game the next day.

    120 people showed up at the Canton Ice House in Massachusetts on Sept. 20th to watch the Aviators take on the Northeast Generals. 125 people showed up for a second game the next day.

    120 people attended a Sept. 25th game at the “NSC Rink 1” between the Austin Bruins and the Aviators. 150 people attended a Sept. 26th game between the Aviators and New Mexico Ice Wolves. 66 people attended a Sept. 27th between the Aviators and Minnesota Wilderness.

    The East Division teams drawing the highest number of fans include the Johnstown Tomahakws, Philadelphia Rebels and Rochester Jr. Americans.

    NAHL East Division – Home Opener Attendance – Game One

    Johnstown Tomahawks – 1st Summit Arena – 1477 (37% of capacity)
    Philadelphia Rebels – Hollydell Ice Arena – 1239
    Rochester Jr. Americans – Rochester Ice Center – 1201
    Elmira Aviators – LECOM Event Center – 839 (22% of capacity)
    Maine Nordiques – The Coliseé – 876 – (22% of capacity)
    Maryland Black Bears – Piney Orchard Ice Arena – 457 (91% of capacity)
    New Hampshire Mountain Kings – Tri-Town Ice Arena – 325 (27% of capacity)
    Danbury Hat Tricks – Danbury Ice Arena – 173 – (8.6% percent of capacity)
    Northeast Generals – Canton Ice House – 120
    New Jersey Titans – Middletown Ice World Arena – Home opener Oct. 12th

    NAHL East Division – Home Opener Attendance – Game Two

    Johnstown Tomahawks – 1st Summit Arena – 2,202
    Philadelphia Rebels – Hollydell Ice Arena – 250
    Rochester Jr. Americans – Rochester Ice Center – 1,120
    Elmira Aviators – LECOM Event Center – 485
    Maine Nordiques – The Coliseé – 778
    Maryland Black Bears – Piney Orchard Ice Arena – 323
    New Hampshire Mountain Kings – Tri-Town Ice Arena – 285
    Danbury Hat Tricks – Danbury Ice Arena – 185
    Northeast Generals – Canton Ice House – 155
    New Jersey Titans – Middletown Ice World Arena – Home opener Oct. 12th

    NAHL East Division – Home Opener Attendance – Two Day Totals

    Johnstown Tomahawks – 1st Summit Arena – 3,679
    Rochester Jr. Americans – Rochester Ice Center – 2,321
    Maine Nordiques – The Coliseé – 1,654
    Philadelphia Rebels – Hollydell Ice Arena – 1,489
    Elmira Aviators – LECOM Event Center – 1,324
    Maryland Black Bears – Piney Orchard Ice Arena – 780
    New Hampshire Mountain Kings – Tri-Town Ice Arena – 610
    Danbury Hat Tricks – Danbury Ice Arena – 358
    Northeast Generals – Canton Ice House – 275
    New Jersey Titans – Middletown Ice World Arena – Home opener Oct. 12th

    The Aviators opener was one of several events happening on a busy weekend. On Friday night, a high school football game between Elmira and Horseheads drew a large crowd. A private “secret garden” dinner and fireworks show was also held on the pedestrian Lake Street bridge. The event was organized by Elmira Downtown Development .

    A report published in November of 2023 showed the Elmira River Sharks were averaging 1,142 fans per game. The River Sharks played in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. In May of 2024, the team announced it was moving to Poughkeepsie to become the Hudson Valley Venom .

    You can see the full schedule for the Elmira Aviators, team roster and statistics here .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    me
    18h ago
    Where is Elmira college Hockey in all of this?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Beaver Dams man injured after Bath police chase
    WETM 18 News4 days ago
    Elmira man sentenced for selling drugs in Pennsylvania
    WETM 18 News4 days ago
    Sayre man sentenced for assaulting child
    WETM 18 News3 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Elmira Aviators ready for home opener
    WETM 18 News5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    Lycoming County man sentenced for Bradford County meth charge
    WETM 18 News3 days ago
    Evacuees talk about gas leak in Montour Falls
    WETM 18 News4 days ago
    October 2 declared Erie Railroad Day in Elmira, marking 175 years of railroad history
    WETM 18 News6 days ago
    New restaurant opens in Elmira Clarion Inn
    WETM 18 News6 days ago
    Inside the OCM report on legal weed in New York, so far
    WETM 18 News5 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Cattle truck crash kills 30-40 cows in Union County
    WETM 18 News4 days ago
    Wendy’s unveils Krabby Patty burger, SpongeBob-inspired Frosty
    WETM 18 News6 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Bath to auction off vintage parking meter heads
    WETM 18 News6 days ago
    Man arrested for allegedly assaulting Buffalo school bus driver with kids on board
    WETM 18 News16 hours ago
    Man sentenced to 6 months in prison for effort to create giant sheep hybrids
    WETM 18 News7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Getting in on some clearing
    WETM 18 News6 days ago
    What are the rules for raking leaves in your town?
    WETM 18 News18 hours ago
    Bought a Clif Bar? You could be paid as part of a class action settlement
    WETM 18 News6 days ago
    Athens man charged with homicide, DWI after fatal Nichols motorcycle crash
    WETM 18 News3 days ago
    Earth’s 2nd ‘moon’ has arrived: What you need to know
    WETM 18 News5 days ago
    Investigators reveal cause of devastating Maui wildfire that killed 102 people
    WETM 18 News5 days ago
    Corning PD K9 to receive protective vest donation from national non-profit
    WETM 18 News1 day ago
    Florida law banning homeless people from sleeping in public spaces takes effect
    WETM 18 News5 days ago
    NYSEG: Gas leak stopped, residents can return home in Montour Falls
    WETM 18 News5 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Prattsburgh to see water infrastructure upgrades with $4.9M in federal funding
    WETM 18 News7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy