How many fans attended the Elmira Aviators home opener?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Aviators are getting ready for their next double header this weekend against the Johnstown Tomahawks . Puck drops at 7 p.m. Saturday at the LECOM Event Center . The teams will be back on the ice Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Aviators are looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings in their inaugural home opener last weekend. Their regular season record stands at 5-4.

According to data from the North American Hockey League , 839 people attended the first game on October 4th. The LECOM Event Center website says it has a seating capacity of at least 3,784. That means attendance at game one was 22.17%. Attendance at game two is listed at 485, or 12.81%. That’s a 45% decline from game to game.









The LECOM Event Center, formerly the First Arena, is owned and managed by the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency. In a phone call with 18 News, Chairman Mark Margeson said even though attendance was not as high as he would have liked, there are some positive trends.

Margeson said Friday’s home opener attendance of 839 was about 150 higher than last year’s home opener for the Elmira River Sharks. Margeson also said concession sales were higher at the Aviators’ first game. He also pointed out it was a weekend full of several events in our area, which likely impacted hockey attendance.

The Aviators home opener still drew a bigger crowd than what several other teams in the NAHL East Division see at their own rinks.

173 people attended the Danbury Ice Arena for the Sept. 13th game between the Aviators and the Danbury Hat Tricks. 185 people attended a second game the next day.

120 people showed up at the Canton Ice House in Massachusetts on Sept. 20th to watch the Aviators take on the Northeast Generals. 125 people showed up for a second game the next day.

120 people attended a Sept. 25th game at the “NSC Rink 1” between the Austin Bruins and the Aviators. 150 people attended a Sept. 26th game between the Aviators and New Mexico Ice Wolves. 66 people attended a Sept. 27th between the Aviators and Minnesota Wilderness.

The East Division teams drawing the highest number of fans include the Johnstown Tomahakws, Philadelphia Rebels and Rochester Jr. Americans.

NAHL East Division – Home Opener Attendance – Game One



Johnstown Tomahawks – 1st Summit Arena – 1477 (37% of capacity)

Philadelphia Rebels – Hollydell Ice Arena – 1239

Rochester Jr. Americans – Rochester Ice Center – 1201

Elmira Aviators – LECOM Event Center – 839 (22% of capacity)

Maine Nordiques – The Coliseé – 876 – (22% of capacity)

Maryland Black Bears – Piney Orchard Ice Arena – 457 (91% of capacity)

New Hampshire Mountain Kings – Tri-Town Ice Arena – 325 (27% of capacity)

Danbury Hat Tricks – Danbury Ice Arena – 173 – (8.6% percent of capacity)

Northeast Generals – Canton Ice House – 120

New Jersey Titans – Middletown Ice World Arena – Home opener Oct. 12th

NAHL East Division – Home Opener Attendance – Game Two

Johnstown Tomahawks – 1st Summit Arena – 2,202

Philadelphia Rebels – Hollydell Ice Arena – 250

Rochester Jr. Americans – Rochester Ice Center – 1,120

Elmira Aviators – LECOM Event Center – 485

Maine Nordiques – The Coliseé – 778

Maryland Black Bears – Piney Orchard Ice Arena – 323

New Hampshire Mountain Kings – Tri-Town Ice Arena – 285

Danbury Hat Tricks – Danbury Ice Arena – 185

Northeast Generals – Canton Ice House – 155

New Jersey Titans – Middletown Ice World Arena – Home opener Oct. 12th

NAHL East Division – Home Opener Attendance – Two Day Totals

Johnstown Tomahawks – 1st Summit Arena – 3,679

Rochester Jr. Americans – Rochester Ice Center – 2,321

Maine Nordiques – The Coliseé – 1,654

Philadelphia Rebels – Hollydell Ice Arena – 1,489

Elmira Aviators – LECOM Event Center – 1,324

Maryland Black Bears – Piney Orchard Ice Arena – 780

New Hampshire Mountain Kings – Tri-Town Ice Arena – 610

Danbury Hat Tricks – Danbury Ice Arena – 358

Northeast Generals – Canton Ice House – 275

New Jersey Titans – Middletown Ice World Arena – Home opener Oct. 12th

The Aviators opener was one of several events happening on a busy weekend. On Friday night, a high school football game between Elmira and Horseheads drew a large crowd. A private “secret garden” dinner and fireworks show was also held on the pedestrian Lake Street bridge. The event was organized by Elmira Downtown Development .

A report published in November of 2023 showed the Elmira River Sharks were averaging 1,142 fans per game. The River Sharks played in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. In May of 2024, the team announced it was moving to Poughkeepsie to become the Hudson Valley Venom .

You can see the full schedule for the Elmira Aviators, team roster and statistics here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.