Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WETM 18 News

    Coalition FOILs BOE over on-campus voting

    By Johan Sheridan,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JMUmK_0vxsh1xC00

    ALBANY, N.Y. (NEXSTAR) — On Monday, several public policy organizations teamed up to write to the New York State Board of Elections (BOE) about an apparent lack of polling places on college campuses. They noted many schools that have nowhere to vote within a mile despite large, dense resident student populations.

    “In swing House districts across New York, young people could make all the difference,” said Jack Lobel, the press secretary at Voters of Tomorrow, which works to mobilize young voters. “Research shows that young people face outsized obstacles to the ballot box. It’s critical that election officials do everything in their power to alleviate those burdens, including by ensuring polling places are located near and accessible from college campuses.”

    You can take a look at the letter from the Youth Vote Coalition at the bottom of this story. It highlights 20 four-year schools with on-campus housing and over 1,000 full-time students that need polling places:

    Campus City Miles to nearest polling place
    College of Staten Island Staten Island 1.4
    Culinary Institute of America Hyde Park 2.8
    Dominican College Orangeburg 1.9
    Hamilton College Clinton 1.5
    LIU Post Greenvale 1.6
    Molloy College Rockville Center 1.2
    Mount Saint Mary College Newburgh 1.1
    Nazareth College Rochester 1
    New York Institute of Technology Old Westbury 3
    Niagara University Lewiston 2.1
    St. Bonaventure University Allegany 2.1
    St. John Fisher Pittsford 1.8
    SUNY Delhi Delhi 1.1
    SUNY Farmingdale Farmingdale 2
    SUNY Old Westbury Old Westbury 4.7
    SUNY Oneonta Oneonta 1.5
    SUNY Polytechnic Utica, Marcy 1.7
    SUNY Potsdam Potsdam 1
    U.S. Military Academy West Point 1.6
    Utica College Utica 1.1
    Reviewing blackface in New York

    Pointing out that state law mandates such polling places, the coalition wants the BOE to fix the problem or at least justify why they’ll be missing for the general election. “We would like to understand how the law requiring a polling place on or contiguous to college campuses with 300 or more registered voters is being applied in these cases,” the letter reads.

    But, “many students do not register at their dorm or other college campus address, and instead opt to remain registered at home,” a spokesperson from the BOE explained. “This results in fewer students registered to vote at college addresses, meaning many campuses don’t meet the 300-voter threshold.”

    Inside the OCM report on legal weed in New York, so far

    BOE also said that County Boards of Elections have to designate polling places by March 15, based on February’s voter rolls. These figures reveal where voters live, which determines election districts and where to put poll sites.

    Even so, poll sites far from campus represent a barrier to voting for students who can’t travel far from the dorm and follow tight schedules. Many in this cohort—about 1.1 million college-age voters in New York—represent first-time voters. A survey of 199 colleges from the New York Public Interest Group (NYPIRG) found that over half of colleges with dorms lack polling sites. They counted:

    • 217 total campuses
    • 147 of those had dorms
    • 50 had a polling site
    • 40 had polling sites within a half-mile
    • 57 had polling sites over half a mile away
    • 26 had polling sites over a mile away, despite over 1,000 full-time students
    Analyzing the Retail Worker Safety Act from the left, right, and center

    “I was proud to co-sponsor the bill behind the 2022 law to mandate polling sites on or near college campuses with 300 or more registered students,” Assemblywoman Latrice Walker said on Monday. A Democrat from Assembly District 55 in Brooklyn, she chairs the Assembly’s Election Law Subcommittee. “I am very concerned about NYPIRG’s findings and I will be making my own inquiry to the [BOE]. We all have a responsibility to remove barriers to voting, the very cornerstone of our democracy.”

    What’s more, the Youth Vote coalition already alerted BOE to the issue ahead of the primary when they wrote a similar letter back in May. Since then, polling places got set up at Buffalo State and SUNY Geneseo.

    Hochul admin selects statewide fiscal intermediary

    Technically, the letterwriters have no way of knowing how many students are registered at each of these schools, they said that it’s a reasonable assumption given the size of their resident student bodies. They’d already asked for an investigation into protecting the voting rights of students at these schools. Now, the Youth Vote Coalition is “requesting under the Freedom of Information Law any communications and documents related to the decisions to not include polling places.”

    Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson—a Democrat whose Hudson Valley District 104 includes Newburgh and Poughkeepsie—chairs the Assembly Subcommittee on Election Day Operations and Voter Disenfranchisement. He agreed that counting registered voters on campus represents a challenge because they’re registered off-campus.

    More semiconductor funding coming to New York

    “The key here is to get more people registered, and then if the need arises, we can get another polling site,” Jacobson said. “You can register to vote within 10 days of the election on October 26. The first day of early voting is the last day to register.”

    Republican State Sen. George Borello, ranking member of the Senate Elections Subcommittee, agreed that New Yorkers of all ages have ways to vote easily, like early in-person voting, absentee ballots, Election Day voting, and a new early vote by mail option. “College students who are registered to vote can and should take advantage of whatever option works best for them,” he said.

    Exploring the Eric Adams indictment for bribery, wire fraud, and soliciting contributions from Turkish nationals

    Representatives from NYPIRG, New York’s League of Women Voters, Common Cause New York, the Bard Center for Civic Engagement, Reinvent Albany, Citizens Union, and the Andrew Goodman Foundation make up the Youth Vote Coalition. “By ensuring that these sites are conveniently located,” said League of Women Voters Executive Director Erica Smitka, “we can empower students to actively engage in the democratic process and make their voices heard on the issues that matter most to them.”

    Check out the letter below:

    College-polling-site-letter-October-2024 Download Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Beaver Dams man injured after Bath police chase
    WETM 18 News4 days ago
    Wendy’s unveils Krabby Patty burger, SpongeBob-inspired Frosty
    WETM 18 News7 days ago
    Elmira man sentenced for selling drugs in Pennsylvania
    WETM 18 News4 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    One in three New York students missed 10% of the 2022-2023 school year, per Comptroller report
    WETM 18 News2 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Bought a Clif Bar? You could be paid as part of a class action settlement
    WETM 18 News6 days ago
    Evacuees talk about gas leak in Montour Falls
    WETM 18 News4 days ago
    Sayre man sentenced for assaulting child
    WETM 18 News4 days ago
    Newfield man sentenced for fleeing police in Bradford County
    WETM 18 News4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Man sentenced to 6 months in prison for effort to create giant sheep hybrids
    WETM 18 News7 days ago
    October 2 declared Erie Railroad Day in Elmira, marking 175 years of railroad history
    WETM 18 News6 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile8 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Cattle truck crash kills 30-40 cows in Union County
    WETM 18 News5 days ago
    Athens man charged with homicide, DWI after fatal Nichols motorcycle crash
    WETM 18 News4 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Man arrested for allegedly assaulting Buffalo school bus driver with kids on board
    WETM 18 News20 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    New restaurant opens in Elmira Clarion Inn
    WETM 18 News6 days ago
    OCM issues new marijuana implementation report
    WETM 18 News5 days ago
    Florida law banning homeless people from sleeping in public spaces takes effect
    WETM 18 News6 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy