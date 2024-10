Hydrant flushing coming up in Painted Post, Riverside

PAINTED POST, N.Y. ( WETM ) — Painted Post and Riverside residents might have discolored water during hydrant flushing in a couple of weeks.

According to the Village of Painted Post, the village will flush hydrants in Painted Post and Riverside from Tuesday, Oct. 22, through Friday, Oct. 25. Flushing will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day.

Flushing will start in areas from Steuben Street west to the village line on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the village will flush areas north of the old railroad bed bike path, West Hill Terrance, and upper hill sections. Flushing will continue in areas from Steuben Street east to the village line on Thursday. The village will finish flushing with the Village of Riverside and miscellaneous areas on Friday.

Residents who live near hydrants being flushed might have discolored water. The water department suggests avoiding doing laundry and using hot water during hydrant flushing. People who have discolored cold water should run the cold tap until the water is clear.

