    • WETM 18 News

    Two arrested after midnight disturbance in downtown Elmira

    By Brandon Kyc,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fky9v_0vt1f7lY00

    ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) — Two women were arrested on Thursday, one on felony charges, after police responded to a physical disturbance in Elmira.

    Dejaneira T. White, 21, of Elmira was arrested on Thursday on the charges of criminal mischief in the third degree, a class E felony, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony, and obstruction of government administration, a class A misdemeanor, the Elmira Police said.

    On Thursday, Oct. 3, around midnight, EPD said officers responded to the 200 block of West Water St. for several calls regarding a physical disturbance in front of a business.

    Police arrived on the scene and noticed people yelling while one person, later identified as White, was seen walking west on Water Street before kicking the front door of a business, breaking the glass on the door.

    The boarded-up front door of a business on West Water Street in Elmira after it was broken early Thursday morning.

    Police said White continued to travel west on Water Street toward College Avenue and away from officers. The report stated that officers chased after White and eventually caught her and got her into custody.

    A second female came in while White was being arrested and attempted to distract officers, yelling at them, and refusing to back away from the scene, the report said. After several attempts to get the second woman away from the scene, police told her she was being arrested, the report said she fled on foot and resisted arrest before being taken into custody as well.

    The 23-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges.

    The report added that an officer was injured during the foot pursuit, and additional charges will be coming.

    Police are asking anyone with further information regarding this incident to contact the EPD at 607-737-5626.

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Original One
    1d ago
    Sounds stupid and the first shorty look nutty anyways
    Karen Wida
    1d ago
    keep them in jail
    View all comments
