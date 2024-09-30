Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WETM 18 News

    Hornell Tim Hortons now open, ceremony coming up

    By Gillian Friebis,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6gJA_0vpKA3cf00

    HORNELL, N.Y. ( WETM ) — The newest Tim Horton’s location is now open in Hornell, and the coffee and bake shop is celebrating with an upcoming grand opening event.

    Tim Horton’s opened its doors at 111 Seneca St. restaurant for the first time at 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30. Staff are still training, so the first couple of weeks of business are considered the store’s soft opening.

    Corning Pizza Hut opens after months of redevelopment

    The grand opening will officially take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. The first 100 customers at the celebration will each get a $10 gift card, and the next 200 customers will get a free Tim Hortons mug.

    Hornell’s Tim Horton’s will also be celebrating its grand opening with some special deals on event day and the two days leading up to it. Customers can get any sized hot or iced coffee for $0.99 on Wednesday, Oct. 9; a small iced Capp for $1 on Thursday, Oct. 10; and a 10-pack of Timbits for $1 on Friday, Oct. 11.

    This Tom Horton’s location will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day after its first day of business.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Frank Fritz of ‘American Pickers’ dies
    WETM 18 News1 day ago
    October 2 declared Erie Railroad Day in Elmira, marking 175 years of railroad history
    WETM 18 News6 hours ago
    McDonald’s to bring back iconic ‘Boo Buckets’ for Halloween season
    WETM 18 News1 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja5 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena21 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja5 hours ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    SNAP increases – and changes to who qualifies – take effect Oct. 1
    WETM 18 News8 days ago
    New restaurant opens in Elmira Clarion Inn
    WETM 18 News5 hours ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Exploring the Eric Adams indictment for bribery, wire fraud, and solicitating contributions from Turkish nationals
    WETM 18 News5 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
    M Henderson13 hours ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen1 day ago
    Bath to auction off vintage parking meter heads
    WETM 18 News7 hours ago
    Towanda man sentenced for assault, failure to appear
    WETM 18 News5 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Wendy’s unveils Krabby Patty burger, SpongeBob-inspired Frosty
    WETM 18 News10 hours ago
    Easy Stove Top Macaroni & Cheese
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Pennsylvania man charged in death of his parents
    WETM 18 News5 days ago
    Wednesday, rain day
    WETM 18 News1 day ago
    Corning man arrested after allegedly menacing trooper with machete
    WETM 18 News6 days ago
    Helping Hands Furniture Ministry moves locations to downtown Waverly
    WETM 18 News1 day ago
    Supplies arrive by plane and mule as Helene death toll passes 100
    WETM 18 News2 days ago
    Crews hold Togwotee Pass highway barrier between Fish Creek Fire, lodge and homes
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Port strike may hike prices, cause shortages of certain goods: What to know
    WETM 18 News12 hours ago
    Helene’s death toll surpasses 150 as crews continue to search for survivors
    WETM 18 News1 day ago
    ‘Cities RISE’ Community Clean-Up event coming to South Elmira
    WETM 18 News5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy