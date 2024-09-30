Hornell Tim Hortons now open, ceremony coming up

HORNELL, N.Y. ( WETM ) — The newest Tim Horton’s location is now open in Hornell, and the coffee and bake shop is celebrating with an upcoming grand opening event.

Tim Horton’s opened its doors at 111 Seneca St. restaurant for the first time at 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30. Staff are still training, so the first couple of weeks of business are considered the store’s soft opening.

The grand opening will officially take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. The first 100 customers at the celebration will each get a $10 gift card, and the next 200 customers will get a free Tim Hortons mug.

Hornell’s Tim Horton’s will also be celebrating its grand opening with some special deals on event day and the two days leading up to it. Customers can get any sized hot or iced coffee for $0.99 on Wednesday, Oct. 9; a small iced Capp for $1 on Thursday, Oct. 10; and a 10-pack of Timbits for $1 on Friday, Oct. 11.

This Tom Horton’s location will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day after its first day of business.

