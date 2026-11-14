Wethersfield has some solid front-line customer roles right now, from banks to bakeries. Good mix of full-time and part-time, with several offering paid training and benefits.

Employer: M&T Bank

M&T Bank Location: Wethersfield, CT (1310 Silas Deane Hwy)

(1310 Silas Deane Hwy) Type: Full-time (must be available during branch hours, including some Saturdays)

(must be available during branch hours, including some Saturdays) Pay: $19.00 – $28.84 per hour

Handle deposits, withdrawals, and other transactions while helping customers with their banking needs. Comes with paid training, PTO, health benefits, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, and clear career growth paths in a large but community-focused bank.

Employer: Uptown Trading LLC

Location: Wethersfield, CT

Type: In-person (customer service / retail, entry-level)

In-person (customer service / retail, entry-level) Pay: $18.00 – $26.00 per hour

Entry-level role in a pawn/jewelry-style retail setting—no direct experience needed, just a good attitude and willingness to learn. You’ll help customers assess items, test gold and diamonds (training provided), keep records, and enjoy paid training, PTO, flexible hours, and employee discounts.

Employer: The Fresh Market

Location: Wethersfield, CT

Type: Part-time (flexible schedule; days, evenings, weekends, holidays)

(flexible schedule; days, evenings, weekends, holidays) Pay: $17.85 – $18.62 per hour

Work in the bakery and other store departments while helping guests with their food and meal ideas. This role offers a 30% team member discount, early wage access, 401(k) with match, PTO options, and full benefits eligibility for you and your family.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.