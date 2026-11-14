Healthcare hiring around Westwood, MA is steady right now, with options from hands-on caregiving to specialized therapy roles. Here are a few solid picks if you want to help people and stay local.

Employer: Life Time Inc. (LifeSpa & Salon)

Life Time Inc. (LifeSpa & Salon) Location: Westwood, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Commission 35%–70% based on services and productivity, with at least applicable minimum wage per hour

Provide customized massage sessions that support members’ fitness and wellness goals inside a large health club setting. Comes with a free gym membership, product/service discounts, 401(k) with match, and for full-time staff, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and parental leave.

Employer: Havenova Home Care Solutions

Location: Westwood, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive compensation (exact rate not listed)

Support seniors and people with disabilities at home with daily tasks like hygiene, meals, light housekeeping, errands, and companionship. Offers flexible scheduling, paid time off, employee discounts, and room for career growth in home care.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Westwood, MA (community-based; home/school settings)

(community-based; home/school settings) Type: Full-time (BCBA and BCaBA roles; part-time options also mentioned)

(BCBA and BCaBA roles; part-time options also mentioned) Pay: Competitive pay with quarterly bonus (10% of annual salary); exact salary via their online compensation estimator

Work as a BCBA or BCaBA designing and overseeing ABA treatment plans for individuals with autism and behavioral needs. Highlights include flexible caseloads, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO and holidays, sign-on bonuses in some areas, mentorship, free CEUs, and strong clinical support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.