Westwood’s power and grid scene is busy right now, and Eversource Energy is hiring experienced engineers to help modernize the system. If you’ve got utility or power systems experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Location: Westwood, MA (hybrid – at least 3 days/week in office)

(hybrid – at least 3 days/week in office) Salary: $145,670–$161,860/year + potential incentive

+ potential incentive Type: Full-time

Note: No immigration/visa sponsorship available.

Lead the planning, design, and maintenance of overhead and underground transmission systems, and supervise a team of at least six engineers. This is a senior civil/utility engineering role with a strong leadership focus, mix of office and occasional field work, and a clear path to influence long-term grid strategy.

Also listed on Indeed and via NSTAR/Eversource, but it’s the same role as above.

Employer: Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Location: Westwood, MA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Salary: $129,450–$143,830/year + potential incentive

+ potential incentive Type: Full-time

Note: No immigration/visa sponsorship available.

Work on the future of the grid by modeling and integrating distributed energy resources (solar, storage, etc.) into the distribution system. You’ll lead complex power flow studies, guide DER interconnections, mentor junior engineers, and support grid modernization projects across New England.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Eversource often posts related roles in the same group.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.