undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Westwood, MA Engineering Roles With $129K–$161K+ Salaries (Multiple Openings)
Westwood’s power and grid scene is busy right now, and Eversource Energy is hiring experienced engineers to help modernize the system. If you’ve got utility or power systems experience, these roles are worth a look.
Lead Engineer, Transmission Technical Engineering (Hybrid Schedule)
- Employer: Eversource Energy
- Location: Westwood, MA (hybrid – at least 3 days/week in office)
- Salary: $145,670–$161,860/year + potential incentive
- Type: Full-time
- Note: No immigration/visa sponsorship available.
Lead the planning, design, and maintenance of overhead and underground transmission systems, and supervise a team of at least six engineers. This is a senior civil/utility engineering role with a strong leadership focus, mix of office and occasional field work, and a clear path to influence long-term grid strategy.
Also listed on Indeed and via NSTAR/Eversource, but it’s the same role as above.
Senior Engineer, DER Planning (Hybrid Schedule)
- Employer: Eversource Energy
- Location: Westwood, MA (hybrid)
- Salary: $129,450–$143,830/year + potential incentive
- Type: Full-time
- Note: No immigration/visa sponsorship available.
Work on the future of the grid by modeling and integrating distributed energy resources (solar, storage, etc.) into the distribution system. You’ll lead complex power flow studies, guide DER interconnections, mentor junior engineers, and support grid modernization projects across New England.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Eversource often posts related roles in the same group.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.