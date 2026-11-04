🛒 Westwood, MA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Westwood has a nice mix of auto and grocery jobs right now, from entry-level store roles to higher-paying automotive careers.

Here are several customer service & retail openings hiring in and around Westwood, MA.

Employer: Group 1 Automotive (Audi Westwood)

Group 1 Automotive (Audi Westwood) Location: Westwood, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000 – $70,000 per year (based on experience)

Help customers find the right parts at a busy Audi dealership. This role is great if you already have automotive parts experience, like working with CDK/ETKA, and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, stock purchase plan, and vehicle purchase program).

Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so just one listing here.

Employer: Roche Bros. Supermarkets

Location: Westwood, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.30 – $22.50 per hour

Overnight role stocking shelves, rotating product, and keeping the store clean and safe for the next day. Good fit if you’re 18+, like working nights, and want steady hours in a team setting without heavy customer interaction.

Employer: Roche Bros. Supermarkets

Location: Westwood, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $17.90 per hour

Daytime/regular-hours grocery role with a mix of stocking and customer service. Open to candidates 16+, this is a solid first job or side job if you like staying active, helping shoppers, and keeping displays neat and organized.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys brand)

Location: Dedham / Westwood, MA area

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentives (exact range not listed)

Management-track roles in automotive service centers, focused on customer service, sales, and shop operations. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of automotive or tire experience and want career growth, benefits, and bonus potential.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple openings and shifts nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.