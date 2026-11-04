📣 Westwood, MA Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Westwood has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from auto and insurance sales to a senior creative lead role. Good options here whether you like direct selling or behind-the-scenes brand work.

Employer: Group 1 Automotive (Acura of Westwood)

Group 1 Automotive (Acura of Westwood) Location: Westwood, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$200,000

Lead the new car sales team at a Fortune 250 auto group, handling forecasting, inventory, hiring, and coaching sales reps. This role is ideal if you have 2+ years in automotive sales management, like a performance-based pay structure, and want strong benefits (health, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and more).

Employer: AAA Northeast

Location: Westwood, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base pay + bonus & incentives (range not listed)

Sell personal lines insurance (auto, home, etc.) to AAA members in-branch, by phone, and online, with paid training and clear career paths. Great fit if you already have a Personal Lines license, some insurance sales experience, and want strong benefits like up to 93% medical premium covered, 6% 401(k) match, 3 weeks’ vacation, and tuition help.

Employer: Eversource Energy

Location: Westwood, MA (hybrid, 3+ days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,170–$122,410 + potential incentive

Senior-level role owning creative services projects from intake to delivery, acting as a strategic partner to internal clients. Best for someone with 8–10 years in creative services/communications/branding, strong project management skills, and comfort working with execs, vendors, and tools like Microsoft 365 and Adobe Creative Cloud.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.