Westwego’s park scene is busy, and the state is hiring to keep Bayou Segnette State Park running smoothly. If you’ve got park, maintenance, or law enforcement experience, this is a solid career move with strong state benefits.

Employer: Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation & Tourism – State Parks

Louisiana Location: Westwego, LA (Bayou Segnette State Park)

Salary: $4,387 – $8,608 monthly

Type: Full-time, Classified State Position

Application window: Open 11/13/2026 – Closes 11/27/2026, 11:59 PM Central

You’ll run day-to-day park operations: supervising staff, overseeing maintenance and construction projects, managing the site budget, and working with law enforcement and community groups. This role fits someone with 4+ years in parks/outdoor recreation, conservation, law enforcement, equipment operation, or building maintenance (college hours can substitute for experience) who wants stable pay, state benefits, and a leadership role in a busy state park that’s open year-round.

If you’re interested, don’t wait—get your application in before the closing date and make sure your experience and education details are fully filled out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.