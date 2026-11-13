Westwego’s parks are hiring, and it’s a solid time to get into outdoor maintenance work. These roles are hands-on, steady, and don’t require past experience.

Employer: Culture, Recreation & Tourism – State Parks (Bayou Segnette State Park)

Location: Westwego, LA

Salary: $12.25 – $22.05 hourly (experience-based)

(experience-based) Type: Part-time, Classified WAE (up to 1,245 hours/year)

Hiring for multiple positions

You’ll help keep Bayou Segnette State Park clean and welcoming: cleaning buildings and picnic areas, picking up trash, and doing basic grounds and facility upkeep with hand and power tools. No experience is required, weekends and holidays are part of the schedule, and there’s no Civil Service test needed to apply.

If you like working outdoors and staying active, this could be a simple way to get your foot in the door with the state.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.