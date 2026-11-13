LOS ANGELES - Westside residents checking rain forecasts or radar Friday could find outdated information - or nothing at all - as nationwide internet and communications problems disrupted National Weather Service webpages.

The agency said its local offices, including Los Angeles/Oxnard, continued issuing watches, warnings and forecasts despite the website problems. Some external websites still carried those products, the Weather Service said.

In its outage notice, the agency said, "The NWS has been experiencing nation-wide internet and communications issues," and warned, "You may not be able to access products on our webpages, or these products will be old."

Technicians were working to resolve the disruption. The Weather Service directed residents to its official social media accounts for updates, including the Los Angeles/Oxnard office's Facebook and X accounts.

The disruption came as a communications problem also brought flight departures nationwide to a halt Friday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the nationwide ground stop because of a communications issue affecting the regional air traffic control centers that guide aircraft between airports. Planes already in flight were allowed to continue to their destinations.

It was not immediately clear whether the FAA and Weather Service disruptions were related.

Travelers were urged to check directly with their airlines for flight-status information, guidance also included in the FAA's daily air traffic report.

Editor's Note: This story includes reporting from City News Service, a content partner of Westside Current.