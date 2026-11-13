LOS ANGELES - A push to expand the Los Angeles City Council is moving ahead of schedule as lawmakers try to avoid another missed ballot opportunity. Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez is also pressing to pair any expansion with changes to campaign-finance rules and voting.

The five-member Ad Hoc Committee on Charter Review agreed Friday to accelerate consideration of council expansion and related election reforms, aiming to get proposals before voters in November 2028. Discussions could begin in December and continue into January, months before the May start previously contemplated.

Hernandez said changes affecting who can run and win should advance alongside expansion.

"If we are going to expand council, then the items that make it possible for me to run and win need to go at the same speed," Hernandez said. "So, I'm talking about publicly financed elections or some of the other changes we have in here around ranked-choice voting."

"If we're going to expand council then I would ask that we do that at the same time because if not, we're just creating more seats that can be bought by special interests," Hernandez added.

The shift comes after unofficial election results showed voters approved eight city measures Nov. 3, including a temporary mansion-tax exemption for Pacific Palisades property owners and changes affecting land-use decisions and the city's airports. Council expansion was among the major proposals deferred earlier this year.

Friday's special meeting was intended to review the election results and direct city staff on unfinished changes to the City Charter, the document establishing the structure and powers of city government.

Councilwoman and Mayor-elect Nithya Raman urged the committee to request a faster report on expansion, warning against repeating earlier delays.

"I would say that the report come back more quickly," Raman said. "...I would recommend that because last time what happened was we talked about it, talked about it, talked about it, and then everyone's like, `oh, it's too late."'

Committee Chair Tim McOsker agreed to change the schedule.

"Okay, it makes sense. Makes perfect sense, and I do not want to be in a position where we are stuck behind the 8 ball like we were the last couple of times," McOsker said.

Rob Quan of Unrig LA urged the committee to act on expansion sooner rather than later. He called the 2028 effort a "do-or-die thing."

"There are some things we can wait on, and that's not one of them. First, because 2028 is a presidential cycle with a higher turn out, if we're talking about fundamental representation, we should be hearing from as many people as possible. And all the polling we did in 2023, and that the Governance Reform Project did, was based on a presidential electorate, a larger turnout."

"The other reason is we're going to have redistricting in 2031 that the commission should have the benefit of knowing the council size before it begins its work," Quan added.

Quan also said the committee and city staff should begin sooner because the council previously delayed expansion.

The committee's revised priorities bring questions about representation, elections and public trust forward within a broader examination of city government.

Its planned work also covers the separation of powers and institutional structure, how departments and commissions deliver services and remain accountable, and how the city sustains operations through its workforce, pensions and fiscal policies.

McOsker said an updated tracking chart would help organize the proposals and the committee's work.

"The updated matrix before us does that and provides a framework for the committee's work. While members have raised different proposals, there are common themes around representation, accountability, governance, personnel and civil service reform, and the city's ability to deliver services," McOsker said.

Under the schedule outlined when the committee began meeting in September, elections and representation were set for consideration from May through July. McOsker wanted final reports and proposed charter language ready by the 2027 summer recess, allowing the full council time to refine proposals before the 2028 election.

While those discussions move forward, city staff are preparing to implement the eight measures. According to unofficial election results, voters approved all eight Nov. 3, with each receiving more than 50% support.

Two concern taxes. Measure FD will impose a half-cent sales tax projected to generate $345 million annually for the Los Angeles Fire Department, bringing the city's sales tax rate to an expected 10.75%. The money will support new fire stations, additional recruits and equipment upgrades.

Measure TE provides a one-time, five-year exemption for Pacific Palisades property owners from Measure United to House L.A., commonly called the mansion tax.

The other six measures amend the City Charter.

Measure EE changes ethics and governance rules. Measure LA changes infrastructure planning and budgeting, while Measure PL revises provisions governing planning and land-use decisions.

Measure PRK will increase the Department of Recreation and Parks' minimum budget allocation over a 10-year phase-in.

Measure PRT changes rules for the city's proprietary departments. Those include the Harbor Department, which oversees the Port of Los Angeles, and Los Angeles World Airports, which operates Los Angeles International Airport and Van Nuys Airport. The Department of Water and Power is also covered.

Measure SC changes campaign rules and oversight for Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education elections.

City staff said the two tax measures are expected to take effect soon. The six charter amendments will likely take effect in mid-December, although the council can delay implementation of some provisions by ordinance to give the city time to establish the necessary structure.

The charter-amendment process followed a 2022 leak of a recording of a racially charged conversation about using redistricting to consolidate political power.

Separate corruption scandals involving four former councilmembers, each resulting in federal charges, added to demands for greater transparency and changes in how City Hall operates.

The committee's next task is to bring expansion and election proposals back sooner, giving lawmakers more time to decide what voters should consider in 2028.

Editor's Note: This story includes reporting from City News Service, a content partner of Westside Current.