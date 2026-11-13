LOS ANGELES - A nationwide ground stop halted departures at all U.S. airports Friday, including LAX, as the Federal Aviation Administration investigated a radio communications problem affecting air traffic control centers.

The rare order required departing aircraft to remain on the ground until further notice. The cause of the communications problem had not been determined.U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the halt on X shortly after 1 p.m. Friday.Duffy wrote, "The (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them."An alert sent to airports and shared online by flight-tracking site Flightradar24 said the stop was issued "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety." The alert directed traffic to remain stopped on the ground until further notice and said "inbound international flights will be managed on a case-by-case basis."In Southern California, Ontario International Airport said it was monitoring the disruption and urged travelers to check with their airlines for flight updates.Airport officials posted on X, "Ontario International Airport is aware of a nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) due to a communications issue. We are monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as soon as they are available. Passengers are encouraged to check with their airlines for the latest flight information."Editor's Note: This story includes reporting from City News Service, a content partner of Westside Current.