PACIFIC PALISADES - With backlash growing over unusually high electric bills, residents rebuilding in Pacific Palisades are questioning why they owe thousands to the exact utility many are currently suing.

"Zero follow-up, zero help, more frustration- and nothing to show for all of it other than more bills," said Morgan Goldberg, a resident who lost her home in the Pacific Palisades.

Goldberg told the Westside Current that she received a bill for nearly $1,300 at the property where she is rebuilding - almost the same cost as her rental in Playa Del Rey.

Still unable to move home, Goldberg said she is stuck paying the extra bill, as "anybody who's rebuilding is."

"We need to have electrical on our property sites for construction," said Goldberg.

According to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), electricity charges are determined by a customer's location, seasonal rates, and individual energy consumption.

But residents like Goldberg are frustrated by high utility bills for houses still under construction, with monthly costs priced similarly to those of Angelenos who live in their homes full time.

"[LADWP] is not going away, and it's going to get worse," said Goldberg.

LADWP is at the center of more than a dozen lawsuits filed against the agency and the city of LA, accusing officials of failing to prevent the fire and adequately respond.

This is not the first time LADWP has been accused of spiking bills - in 2016, more than 1.6 million customers were overcharged due to faulty meters, resulting in a $67.5 million class-action settlement. Similar claims of overcharging include a 2024 class action lawsuit that alleges LADWP charged some households a higher single-family service rate than what should have been a multi-family rate.

The same concerns have been raised this year, with the LA Times reporting in October that more than 24,000 people signed a petition asking the city to investigate surging bills and LADWP's tiered service rate system.

Following this year's calls for audits and transparency of the sole city utility, the Office of Public Accountability published a guide explaining how LADWP's residential electricity bills are calculated, with California's rates being among the highest in the country.

The guide states that "although the specific reasons for California's relatively high rates have not been precisely quantified, some of the key factors include: significant and increasing wildfire-related costs, the state's ambitious greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction programs and policies, and differences in utility operational structures and services territories."

Mark Gorlick, a Palisades resident still unable to move home due to smoke contaminants from the fire, said that his experience has differed from Goldberg's.

"I can't say that my experience matches that because I think some of these people who are talking about this are people that are … rebuilding and they're getting hit with ridiculous connection fees that they shouldn't be hit with," said Gorlick. "That's the public utility's responsibility, but they're trying to pawn it off on the homeowners rebuilding or somebody who's living at home."

As complaints of surging bills continue, Goldberg told the Westside Current she is reluctant to dispute her bill with LADWP through a meter check or starting a dispute.

"Every piece of help that they offer us has actually turned out to not just cause more problems, but it's caused harm," said Goldberg. "I'm really reluctant to ask for any forgiveness because they're just going to punt it down the line and hurt us at the end."

Despite not being impacted by LADWP bills, similarly to Goldberg, Gorlick does not see a path forward to moving back into his home in its current state.

"I have enough testing to know that the chance of me returning home is zero," said Gorlick.

The LADWP board voted to pause shutoffs through the end of the year in October, with Mayor Bass also calling for an independent audit of rates, but Angelenos who fall behind on their bills could see shutoffs resume in the new year.

LADWP did not respond to the Westside Current's requests for comment by the time of publication.