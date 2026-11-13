SANTA MONICA - Beloved local coffee cart Dirty Latte Co. has just opened its first brick-and-mortar location at Water Garden, its home of four years.

The playful, multicultural menu draws from founder Guy Blanco's Filipino heritage and his partner's Mexican heritage. Ube Leche was the drink that started it all; Blanco created his secret, housemade ube milk recipe, adding a shot of espresso to make it "dirty." "Our leches – our milks – are our specialty drinks and it's kid friendly, so ‘make it dirty' is adding the espresso," Blanco explained. "Whatever's on the menu is what I enjoy drinking, and what I hope everyone else likes to enjoy."

Blanco is involved in every aspect of the company, from the merch to the pastries to the coffee beans roasted specifically for Dirty Latte Co. using a Long Beach-based coffee roaster.

He went to college for criminal justice, but after two years of law firm work following graduation, he pivoted to pursue his own ventures. By the end of 2021 – off the back of his jewelry business and DJing – he unknowingly took the first step toward Dirty Latte Co. by purchasing an espresso machine to save money on coffee.

Blanco had always harbored a dream to have his own coffee shop that was bolstered by his college coffee shop job. At the tail end of COVID in February 2022, he took the leap with home pickups. "People were able to order online and pick up from a little table outside of my house," he recalled. That grew to a coffee cart and by April, Water Garden reached out to have him serve their Santa Monica-based corporate campus.

"We did catering and pop-ups with the cart, and then we eventually expanded to the coffee van at the end of 2025," said Blanco. This was followed by the brick and mortar in September 2026. "Without [Water Garden], we wouldn't be where we are today. They took a leap of faith," he shared. "Anything I needed, they were always there."

The last four years at Water Garden cemented Blanco's community of regulars who now visit the cafe, which is open to the public as well as those who work in the corporate hub. "The community here onsite, they've been so welcoming," said Blanco. "It's a little community we built on campus." Upon opening, Blanco received a card from a group of regulars congratulating him on the accomplishment, which he keeps in the brick and mortar.

The van and cart are still in operation for catering and pop-ups, with hopes to find more permanent locations for the brand in the future.

Dirty Latte Co. is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located at Water Garden Santa Monica (1620 26th St., #1001N Santa Monica, CA 90404).