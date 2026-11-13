SANTA MONICA - The owner of Santa Monica's Wilshire Theater has agreed to drop its court appeals and pay $250,000 in attorney fees to settle a dispute over plans to turn neighboring public parking land into affordable housing, according to the Santa Monica Daily Press.

Owners have agreed to pay $125,000 each to Santa Monica and nonprofit developer Hollywood Community Housing Corp., the newspaper reported.

The agreement concerns housing planned on Euclid St., where the nonprofit proposes 48 apartments on city-owned land near Wilshire Boulevard. Most would have two or three bedrooms, giving the development a focus on families.

The City Council approved the settlement 6-0, the Daily Press reported. Mayor Pro Tem Jesse Zwick recused himself, citing his work for the Housing Action Coalition.

The agreement follows court defeats for the property owner and a judge's finding that the litigation was brought to delay the project, according to the Daily Press.

The financial stakes extended beyond legal bills. Hollywood Community Housing told the court further delays could jeopardize $33.6 million in project funding.

The owners lawsuits challenged the city's December 2024 approval of a development agreement and ground lease for the housing project. The company argued the city had not adequately studied environmental effects on the theater and nearby parking. It also claimed a 1954 deed restriction required the property to be used for public purposes.

Both lawsuits were dismissed in August 2025, according to the Daily Press. The owners appealed the judgment and a subsequent order awarding the city and nonprofit $548,911.30 in attorney fees.

The $250,000 settlement is less than half that fee award. Under the agreement, the owners have agreed to dismiss both appeals, the newspaper reported.

The Euclid development would provide 47 apartments for households earning between 30% and 60% of area median income, plus an apartment for an on-site manager, according to Hollywood Community Housing's project description.

Plans call for 40 resident parking spaces and bicycle storage. Shared spaces would include a community room and a children's play area.

Euclid is one part of a larger affordable housing effort. The city's housing presentation identifies another 82 apartments for seniors on 14th St. and Wilshire Blvd., including 40 permanent supportive housing apartments. Together, the developments would provide 130 homes.